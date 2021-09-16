After the Reds won a Champions League thriller, Milan fans say the same thing about Liverpool.

In their first Champions League game of 2021-22, Liverpool defeated AC Milan 3-2 on Wednesday.

Fikayo Tomori scored an own goal to put the Reds up, but failures in focus on the stroke of halftime allowed Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz to put Milan ahead 2-1.

After the break, Liverpool were back on top, with goals from Mohamed Salah and a stunning strike from Jordan Henderson giving Jurgen Klopp’s side a well-deserved victory.

The match served as a harsh reminder for Milan of how vicious elite-level European football can be. The match marked their return to the Champions League after a seven-year hiatus, and they were on the back foot throughout on Merseyside, save for a brief period before half-time.

Following the game, a lot of Milan fans turned to Twitter to acknowledge how far their own club still needs to go to reclaim their place at the top of European football, while praising Liverpool’s performance.

“Liverpool dominated the game from start to finish, in a very difficult venue to play in…

Liverpool has more talented players.”

“We need to take a page out of Liverpool’s book in terms of how they came back to where they are now. It depends on whether Elliott will accept it or not. Pioli is Pioli; we appreciate what he’s doing, but he won’t move us to the next level the way we desire. “First, acquire an exceptional coach, and then recruit elite players.”

“Be proud of the boys; we fought with all our might. It’s not easy to play at Anfield, but we did well.”

“They gave it everything they had, and if Maignan didn’t save that penalty, it would have been a blowout, but I understand. After what 500 days, it’s the first CL night in Anfield with a packed house.”

“I’m very proud of the team. Even though they were outclassed and outmatched by Liverpool, who had better players and had been in the competition for much longer, they didn’t give up. I admire the spirit. At the very least, we didn’t get thrashed by the score. I’m excited to take on Juventus.”

Milan, a seven-time European champion, has had a difficult domestic period in recent years, causing them to miss out on the competition they love so much. “The summary has come to an end.”