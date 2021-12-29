After the Record Covid Cases, Cyprus tightens its rules.

Cyprus is strengthening admission procedures and prohibiting dancing after the Mediterranean island set a new daily high for Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the health minister.

From January 4 to 15, all visitors to the Republic of Cyprus, a popular tourist destination in the region, must show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Passengers are already forced to take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport, which they must pay for.

Other new restrictions that will take effect in the coming days require enterprises to have 40 percent of their employees work remotely, up from the current ratio of 20 percent, and hospitality facilities to only allow seated customers and no dancing.

Vaccinated patrons will need to submit a negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours to gain access to nightclubs, entertainment events, and wedding receptions, while those who have had a booster dose will be excused.

All hospital visits have been prohibited, and sports venues have been reduced to 50% capacity from 75%.

After an emergency cabinet meeting, the stronger measures were announced as the Republic of Cyprus registered a record 3,002 new coronavirus cases, the third daily high in a row in a country with a population of around one million people.

The previous high was 1,152 cases, which was set in mid-July.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas warned reporters that “epidemiological indicators have rapidly deteriorated… with the prospect of an increase in hospital patient admissions.”

In the last three days, he claimed, 7,168 cases have been confirmed, with the infection rate growing.

“The Omicron variety is currently in the population and is predicted to exacerbate our epidemiological picture,” he said, referring to the highly contagious strain.

People are not complying with personal protection measures, according to the minister, and “dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues do not follow the health standards.”

“With almost 3,000 infections a day in our small population, coronavirus threatens every one of us,” Hadjipantelas warned.

Since the commencement of the epidemic, the Republic of Cyprus has officially recorded 157,928 coronavirus cases and 635 deaths, including five deaths on Wednesday.

Everyone over the age of six must wear a mask in public outdoor and indoor venues such as malls.

Employees who have been twice vaccinated must submit to weekly tests, and unvaccinated people are prohibited from working in hotels and nightclubs.