After the Ravens’ Week 10 loss, their coach responds to his own cornerback’s observations.

After a surprising loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s concerns.

Humphrey was asked straight after the loss on November 11 if there was a mismatch between what they do in practice and what they do on the field, and he said yes.

During a press conference on Monday, November 15, Harbaugh stated that the rapid turnaround between their game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 and their game against the Dolphins contributed to the disastrous outcome.

“It was a short week, [and]we had played 99 offensive plays four [or]five days prior.” I believe our players were mentally exhausted, but we’ll never admit it. “We just didn’t execute the game plan well enough, and the game plan wasn’t good enough to deal with what we were up against,” Harbaugh said.

The former Ravens coach also stated that the team made a slew of tiny errors that contributed to the loss, and that he did not single out anyone because it was a team effort.

They were certainly unprepared for the Dolphins’ surprise defensive packages in their matchup.

From the start, it was an ugly game for both sides, but the Ravens’ offense took the worst of it.

The Dolphins had that game plan properly scouted, so their customary approach of passing the ball just short of the down marker and then running did not work.

The Dolphins put on a defensive pressure masterclass with several zero blitz packages, in which the majority of the secondary joins in on the linebackers’ approach to force the opposing quarterback into making bad throws.

It worked perfectly, as the Ravens were held to just 10 points, 304 yards of offense, and two turnovers, which has become something of a theme in their losses this season.

When asked about making changes to the zero blitz coverage, Harbaugh just said that the guys must step up and be prepared.

"We have some terrific counter-arguments. Nobody has better ideas against anything than we do from a schematic standpoint. Certainly, Cover Zero, we have some fantastic responses that will help folks.