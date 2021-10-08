After the NL Wild-Card Game, the Dodgers are favored to beat the Giants and win the 2021 World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the 2021 NL Wild-Card Game, thanks to Chris Taylor’s walk-off two-run home run in the ninth inning. L.A. has gone from being on the verge of elimination to clear World Series favorites after surviving Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers have +240 championship odds, which puts them ahead of all eight playoff teams. At +450, the Houston Astros are a distant second. With +700 World Series odds, the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles’ main National League rival, aren’t even in the same league.

Before the NLCS, either Los Angeles or San Francisco will be eliminated. By defeating the Cardinals, the Dodgers clinched an NLDS matchup with the Giants, setting up an instant series between baseball’s finest clubs.

Los Angeles was relegated to a wild-card slot after tying a team record with 106 regular-season wins. San Francisco was one game better. The Giants finished first in MLB with a 107-55 record, ensuring them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

In the best-of-five series against Los Angeles, San Francisco is a +124 underdog. The Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, are -146 favorites to advance.

The winner of the series will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. In the overall standings, the Dodgers finished 11 games ahead of the Brewers and 17.5 games ahead of the Braves.

Los Angeles entered the 2021 season as the clear favorites in MLB, coming off a championship run in 2020 and a third World Series participation in four years. Despite losing 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer because to sexual assault charges, the Dodgers replaced him with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. At the trade deadline, the Dodgers added Trea Turner, the NL hitting champion.

Two of the Dodgers’ finest players could be gone for the entire postseason. Max Muncy’s season could have been cut short due to an elbow injury. Clayton Kershaw will not return to the Dodgers in 2021 due to forearm and elbow pain.

Los Angeles continues to have the best roster in baseball. The Dodgers lead the National League in runs scored as well as team ERA.

The Dodgers had +135 odds to win the National League pennant again.