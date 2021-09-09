After the NFL unveiled an Ed Sheeran merchandise line, fans slammed it.

The NFL season will be kicked off by Ed Sheeran, and football fans aren’t overjoyed.

Fans chastised the NFL online when it debuted a variety of Ed Sheeran-themed NFL products a day before his appearance at NFL Kickoff Experience ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ season-opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

For the 20th straight season, the NFL will begin its season with a Thursday game, and Sheeran will join a long list of notable artists who will play in association with the season-opening event, including Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Usher, Britney Spears, and many others.

Sheeran will play a free performance at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, just four miles from Raymond James Stadium, where the Bucs will hoist their Super Bowl championship banner. After the 2020 concert was canceled owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Grammy Award-winning performer and pop superstar will become the event’s first performer in two years.

Since Sheeran was confirmed as the headliner last month, fans have mocked him for performing during the season-opening event.

They also chastised the NFL for using Sheeran in an ad ahead of Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, the Buccaneers, or the massively popular Cowboys.

