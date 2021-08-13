After the Mask Mandate Vote Passes, Ex-NFL Star Jay Cutler Teases a Run for County School Board.

On Thursday, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler posted a message on Twitter indicating that he may be considering a bid for a position on the school board in his hometown of Tennessee.

Cutler, 38, shared a photo of a computer screen with members of the Williamson County School Board, which represents the Tennessee community where he lives. “Doing school board research,” he said beside the photo in a tweet. “It appears to be a 2024 campaign for me.”

I’m conducting research for a school board. For me, 2024 looks like a good year to run. pic.twitter.com/dNg7tmaZcp

August 12, 2021 — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets)

“August of 2024,” he continued in a follow-up tweet. I’ll need 100 signatures and a county petition. I’m going to start ordering John Hancocks right now.”

The former gridiron star also added “future school board member” to his Twitter account.

It’s unclear whether Cutler, 38, is serious about running for the school board or making the comments in fun. Cutler was contacted for comment by this website, but as of press time, he had not responded.

Williamson County, which is just outside of Nashville, has recently made headlines after its school board voted to reintroduce a mask rule for primary schools. The discussion over the decision was raging, and recordings of parents yelling fights in the parking lot outside the school board meeting went viral on social media.

Although there is no statewide legislation on masks for schoolchildren in Tennessee, the Williamson County Board of Education authorized a mask rule this week that will run until at least September 12. Board members in favor of the proposal highlighted increased COVID-19 rates in the state, as well as newly updated CDC guidelines urging children in K-12 schools to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Cutler made his opposition to mask mandates known in various posts before floating the idea of running for school board. He had tweeted a screen image of an article about the argument over mask mandates earlier in the week. “Not like this. This is a condensed version of the information.