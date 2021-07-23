After the Mainz friendly, Liverpool fans sent a letter to Jurgen Klopp addressed to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool fans reacted to Alex Oxlade-performance Chamberlain’s as a false nine against Mainz 05 on Friday evening on social media.

Jurgen Klopp chose to employ the former Arsenal man as part of his front line in the absence of Roberto Firmino, who is now on holiday following his participation in this summer’s Copa America.

On Tuesday evening, Oxlade-Chamberlain made his debut as a false nine in Liverpool’s ‘mini’ friendly against Vfb Stuttgart.

Many fans believe that the 27-year-old, who has spent most of his career on the wing and more recently in central midfield for Liverpool, lacks the necessary skill set to operate as Firmino’s deputy this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled to get into the game, and he was frequently relegated to a deep midfield spot. The Englishman had the finest chance of the first half, but his side-footed shot failed to find the back of the net.

Many Liverpool fans believe he isn’t a viable replacement for Firmino, which could push Jurgen Klopp to look for a new signing.

Despite the fact that the false 9 experiment may not have gone as planned by Oxlade-Chamberlain and Klopp.

Having the former Arsenal man around from the start of pre-season will be beneficial to all parties, regardless of where Oxlade-Chamberlain plays this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed after joining Liverpool that central midfield is his favorite position, and he recently admitted that he is still considering one of the midfield positions.