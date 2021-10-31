After the loss against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp blames individual Liverpool players’ body language.

Jurgen Klopp emphasized where Liverpool went wrong against Brighton, expressing concern about some of his players’ body language.

After a 2-0 lead after 24 minutes, the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the Seagulls in their Premier League match at Anfield on Saturday.

In extending their unbeaten run to 24 games – one short of the club record – Liverpool were thankful to goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s superb performance.

“We didn’t defend the half-spaces right any more,” Klopp stated. That was the issue.

“With the way Brighton play, since they went adventurous a few times with three up forward, which was the proper thing to do, if you don’t defend the half-spaces well enough in these moments, the last line needs to drop a little bit, which makes no sense because Brighton play between the lines.”

“Suddenly, it’s difficult to defend.

“People still don’t respect Brighton’s excellence. They may not win 35 games per season, but they offer each side a proper game in 38 games because the things they do are excellent.

“We paid the price for opening the door for them.”

After Brighton pulled level with 25 minutes remaining, Liverpool struggled to make advances and are currently three points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

As the Seagulls fought back to earn a point, Klopp was dissatisfied with some of his players.

“I could see in the second half that I wasn’t very thrilled with some of the body language of some of the players, and that’s clearly never helpful,” the Reds manager stated.

“You can get through these times in a game, but not against Brighton because they came here to win, and they deserved it.”

“I don’t know 100 percent, but there is never one explanation,” Klopp said when asked why body language was a worry. You can’t make a big deal out of it because, as I previously stated, we didn’t defend the half-spaces properly.”