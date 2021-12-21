After the Liverpool tackle dispute, Mark Clattenburg sends a hefty Harry Kane warning to Andy Robertson.

Andy Robertson is ‘lucky to be walking’ after a challenge from Harry Kane in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, according to ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg.

The England captain’s decision not to send him him for sliding into the defender with his studs showing has been questioned, particularly as Robertson was later sent off for a foolish challenge of his own.

According to The Athletic, Kane was not penalized for the challenge because Robertson was ‘leaping when fouled,’ meaning he didn’t catch him as hard.

Clattenburg claims Kane put his opponent in risk and that referees need to learn more about players since Robertson had every right to move his leg out of the way.

“To hear that Robertson needs to have his leg planted scares me, because if he does, he won’t be walking this Christmas,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“You’re not performing your job correctly if you don’t believe this is a clear and apparent inaccuracy concerning Kane.

“I believe that we, as referees, are sometimes guilty of knowing the rules but not understanding the game.”

This is something that VAR cannot get wrong. Because they have a split second, referees can. VAR has every viewpoint, every slow-motion, and he can see the point of contact.

“It’s irresponsible, he’s lunged, if they’re saying his leg has to be planted, which is a new one to me. If the leg was high, the studs were showing, it’s a new one to me. He has, in my opinion, jeopardized the opponent’s safety.

“Robbo is fortunate that he is still walking today. We need to learn more about footballers because he isn’t going to leave his leg there for no reason. He doesn’t want his leg broken and his career jeopardized.” Kane claims he was ‘unconcerned’ about receiving a red card for the tackle because he believed he had won the ball.

“It was a heavy tackle, but I thought I won the ball,” Kane said after the game to Sky Sports.

“Obviously, I haven’t received it. When you’re playing against top teams and striving for points, heavy tackles are inevitable. We move on after they’ve checked it.”