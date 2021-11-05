After the Liverpool reunion and Luis Suarez meeting, Jose Enrique delivers a message.

Jose Enrique, a former Liverpool left-back, was at Anfield on Wednesday night to watch the Reds advance to the Champions League knockout stages.

The Spaniard is well-liked by Liverpool supporters after praising the club after retiring from football in 2017 due to a severe knee ailment.

Enrique was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in 2018, and after recuperating from surgery, he stated in 2019 that he had been given the all-clear.

Following his arrival to Anfield in 2011, the Spaniard went on to make 99 appearances for the Reds over the course of his five-year stay.

After witnessing the Reds beat Atletico Madrid, the former left-back reunited with ex-teammates and Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Luis Suarez was also seen with him.

“What a tremendous triumph yesterday by the squad!” Enrique wrote on his Instagram account.

It was great to see the boss, some of my former teammates, current players, and many LFC employees whom I hadn’t seen in a long time.

“This club will always hold a particular place in my heart.”

After joining Liverpool from Newcastle, Enrique earned the League Club award in his debut season on Merseyside.