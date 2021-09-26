After the Liverpool milestone, Mohamed Salah’s agent responds with a single word.

Mohamed Salah appears to be breaking records every week, and he scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool against Brentford on Saturday.

The Egyptian became a centurion a few weeks ago when Liverpool beat Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road, but he scored two of his 100 goals while at Chelsea.

Salah became the fastest Liverpool player to reach 100 goals for the club in the 3-3 tie against the Premier League’s newcomers, surpassing Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, and Luis Suarez.

Ramy Abbas openly responded to a tweet from OptusSport touting the 29-year-newest old’s success and labeling him a “bonafide Anfield legend”: “Yep.”

Salah’s agent sent out another mysterious message after the winger scored his first goal of the season against Norwich City last month, saying, “I hope they’re watching.”

Salah has already scored five league goals and added two assists in the first six games of the season.

It’s no secret that the player’s representatives are in talks with Liverpool about extending his contract, but the two parties have yet to strike an agreement.

Last week, Jurgen Klopp gave reporters an update on the contract situation, saying, “Obviously, the only thing I’m really interested in right now is how Mo looks, how sharp he is, how devoted he is right now, and that’s completely spot on.” This is fantastic.

“That’s all there is to it. There isn’t anything new to say about (the agreement).”

Salah is in the final year of his contract, which he signed in 2018, and the club wants to reward him for his 131 goals in all competitions for the Reds.

Despite rumors that he was requesting wages in the range of £500,000 per week earlier this month, The Washington Newsday believes that this is not the case.