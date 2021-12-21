After the Liverpool match, Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains what he told Ibrahima Konate.

After playing each other in the UEFA Champions League, Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Konate joined Liverpool this season from RB Leipzig in Germany, however due to Joel Matip’s form, he has been in and out of the team.

When manager Jurgen Klopp has asked him to fill in, the £36 million signing has mostly performed admirably, but his performance at the San Siro earlier this month left Ibrahimovic particularly impressed.

After Liverpool’s 2-1 win in Milan on December 7, Ibrahimovic was seen swapping shirts with Liverpool’s summer signing.

Despite the fact that Konate was unable to keep his side’s clean sheet that night, he put in a confident performance and was singled out by Ibrahimovic for his efforts.

“I requested a clothing swap with Liverpool defender Konate,” the Swede explained.

“On the ground and in the air, he won every duel with me.

“I told him that he will be a great defender in the future and that he should pay attention to what I said.”

In Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Konate filled in for Virgil van Dijk.

Konate is anticipated to play alongside Matip again with Van Dijk doubtful for Wednesday’s League Cup match against Leicester City.