After the Liverpool jibe backfired, Rio Ferdinand should evaluate Jamie Carragher’s opinion.

Sorry, readers of The Washington Newsday, but according to Rio Ferdinand, you are not permitted to have an opinion on football.

It makes no difference that football is both a game of opinions and a game that brings together fans from various corners of the globe.

You can’t judge the professionals if you haven’t played professionally.

Then our entire crew of journalists is out of a job. It’s an amusing old game set in an amusing ancient setting.

It’s not only us, don’t worry. Even if you’ve played professionally and, say, produced 737 games at the greatest level, your judgment is worthless unless you’ve won the titles you’re paid to discuss.

That appears to be the mindset of former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand, who tried to soothe his own Red Devils’ wounds by scoring a petty goal with Liverpool great Jamie Carragher.

Carragher made headlines last night after a furious debate with Roy Keane about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Manchester United, following Michael Carrick’s decision to leave the Portuguese out of his side’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Following the debate, Ferdinand went after Carragher on his own YouTube channel, claiming the Reds legend had never won a league title during his playing career.

Ferdinand stated, “Carragher shouldn’t really be talking about winning leagues.” “He’s never done it before, and he has no idea what it entails.” He has no idea how to accomplish it.

“He’s never gotten a squad to that position in order to win a league.” As a result, I find it difficult to believe him when he talks about winning leagues with such confidence.

“You should only compete in cup competitions.” I just turn it off when he starts talking about leagues.” Carra, I’m afraid there won’t be any Premier League chatter for you. Keep it to the competitions where you can brag about winning medals. Take, for example, the Champions League, a little cup competition.

Maybe we could just turn off Ferdinand’s inane attempts to outdo Carragher?

Or perhaps he should put what he preaches into practice?

In 2019, he was the most vocal supporter of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as Manchester United’s permanent manager. He was one of them earlier this month. “The summary has come to an end.”