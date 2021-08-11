After the Liverpool difficulties, FSG’s plans for Anfield reconstruction and long-term ticket concept were revealed.

The massive changes to an ever-changing Anfield have taken shape this summer, and it’s been a season of preparation for Liverpool.

In recent months, the club’s objective has been clear: to create and execute a strategy that will modernize one of the world’s most famous football stadiums.

It hasn’t been simple for the decision-makers at the top of the organization to make the modern modifications adhere to a location that is so entrenched in tradition.

Because moving venues has never been a possibility for Fenway Sports Group, the revenue streams generated by increased attendance were long ago understood as having to come from within Anfield itself.

As a result, expansion rather than relocation has always been at the top of FSG’s priority list.

But, with one of the most famous football grounds in the world situated in the middle of a residential area, Liverpool has had to walk a fine line in terms of the wider local community they serve in L4.

The club will celebrate five years next month when the Main Stand was inaugurated to the largest live audience since 1973.

A total of 53,075 people crammed into Anfield to watch Jurgen Klopp’s team thrash then-champions Leicester 4-1.

Since then, the focus has switched to the Anfield Road end, with permission granted earlier this summer to enhance the 54,000 capacity by 7,000 more.

On April 27, 2020, the project was put on hold for a year while the globe adjusted to the new COVID-19 reality, until the plans were finally approved in June.

Following the approval of planning permission by a Liverpool City Council committee, managing director Andy Hughes described it as “a major milestone.”

One senior source said, “The immediate to medium-term goal is to finish Anfield Road.” “That brings us up to 61,000 people and allows us to begin balancing the stadium.

“When you gaze across the Sir Kenny Stand, Anfield Road, and the Main Stand, the Kop, ironically, will appear smaller in comparison to the rest of the stadium.

“There’s a little bit of a problem here.”

“The summary comes to an end.”