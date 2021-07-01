After the Lions’ injury setback, James Ryan is able to lead Ireland against Japan.

Warren Gatland inquired about the potential of James Ryan replacing Alun Wyn Jones for the British and Irish Lions’ trip of South Africa, according to Andy Farrell, but the Leinster lock’s chances were dashed due to injury.

Ryan was widely expected to replace injured Wales captain Jones in the Lions squad earlier this week, but it was discovered that the 24-year-old was suffering from an adductor strain after Adam Beard was chosen instead.

Ryan’s availability for Ireland’s first summer Test against Japan on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium was called into question as a result of the problem, but Farrell has praised his stand-in captain’s progress in his recuperation.

He will so lead the side out and line up opposite Ultan Dillane in the second row against Japan, but it was unclear whether Gatland had approached Farrell about adding Ryan into the Lions mix.

“Myself and Warren have chatted quite a bit, and I know Warren highly likes James, but the injury was a bit of a setback, and we didn’t exactly know where we were at with that,” Ireland head coach Farrell said.

“I notified (Gatland) that something was wrong, and the medics took over from there,” she said. James has shocked everyone with the pace with which he has recovered in the last day or so.

“I’m ecstatic for James to be able to lead the team. It’s something he’s quite enthusiastic about. Hopefully, that will serve us well in terms of captaincy and leadership as the years pass.”

“I don’t know whether that would have been the case but there are always conversations that have to happen before decisions like that are made,” Farrell said when asked if Ryan would have been available for the Lions if he was fully fit.

Seven Ireland players are on Lions duty, while normal skipper Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy, and Keith Earls will miss the match against Japan as well as the match against the United States next weekend.

Stuart McCloskey will win his fifth cap in the centres, joining Chris Farrell. (This is a brief piece.)