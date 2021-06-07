After the Lions’ defeat, Jonathan Davies is ecstatic to be named Wales captain – Wayne Pivac

After losing out on the British and Irish Lions, Jonathan Davies is enjoying the chance to represent Wales this summer, according to Wayne Pivac.

Davies, who has 88 matches for the Scarlets and was named Lions player of the Test series in New Zealand four years ago, will captain his country against Canada and Argentina in Cardiff next month.

He was one of a number of unexpected withdrawals from Lions coach Warren Gatland’s South African tour team.

However, the 33-year-old will now lead Wales rather than Alun Wyn Jones, who will captain the Lions and is one of Pivac’s title-winning Guinness Six Nations squad of ten.