After the Lions’ defeat, Jacob Stockdale is completely focused on Ireland.

Jacob Stockdale is hoping to use Ireland’s summer Tests against Japan and the United States to channel his disappointment at losing out on selection for the British and Irish Lions’ trip of South Africa.

The Lions’ wing options for the Springboks are Wales’ Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit, Scotland’s Duhan Van Der Merwe, and England’s Anthony Watson, though Stockdale knows he had no right to expect a call-up after missing the majority of the Six Nations due to a knee injury he sustained at the start of the year.

When it was confirmed that he had been overlooked by Warren Gatland, there was a tinge of disappointment, but Stockdale, 25, maintained he had moved on and is now entirely focused on supporting Ireland during the next two weekends.

Stockdale admitted, “Obviously, I was disappointed.” “However, I was probably a bit of a long shot given that I hadn’t featured in four of the five Six Nations games and other people in the back three were performing quite well.

“I don’t think many people expected my name to be on the list, but that doesn’t stop me from being unhappy that I wasn’t chosen.

“I’m not there, and I need to put that aside and concentrate on something else.” Fortunately, these games were arranged so that I could focus on something else and channel my frustration and effort into them.”

Seven Irish players have been called up to the Lions team, although Andy Farrell will be without senior trio Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls, and Cian Healy for their next encounters due to rest.

Stockdale, an Ulster defender, will earn his 35th cap against Japan on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, which is likely to draw over 3,000 supporters for the first time since February last year.

“Whenever the Lions are away, it gives the lads a chance to show what they’re all about,” Stockdale added.

“I was fortunate enough to be one of the new fellas in 2017,” he says. (This is a brief piece.)