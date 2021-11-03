After the latest rescue act, Solskjaer says Ronaldo is Man United’s Jordan.

After Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo’s talismanic effect at Manchester United to NBA star Michael Jordan.

Ronaldo saved United with a late goal for the third time in four Champions League games since returning to Old Trafford for a second tenure, as his brilliantly struck volley in the 91st minute secured a deserved point in Bergamo.

The 36-year-old also scored late goals against Villarreal and Atalanta at home two weeks ago, when United battled back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

However, another disjointed performance rescued by Ronaldo’s spectacular finishing will do little to relieve United manager Solskjaer’s burden.

“Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of the game. I’m sure the Chicago Bulls felt the same way about Michael Jordan “Solskjaer was alluding to the American star who won six NBA championships with the Bulls over two stints.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is your man if you want the ball to fall to someone in the final seconds. He’s done it for us so many times that I don’t mind if he scores more goals than me.” With his double, Ronaldo surpassed Solskjaer’s 126 goals for the club.

After a humiliating 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool, Solskjaer’s adjustment to a back three delivered in some much-needed defensive stability in a 3-0 win against Tottenham on Saturday.

However, it was only the Red Devils’ second clean sheet in 22 games, and their defensive issues were highlighted once more in Bergamo.

David de Gea has been one of United’s greatest players this season, but he was at fault when he allowed Josip Ilicic’s strike to crawl under his body and across the line.

Duvan Zapata had two wonderful chances to double the Italians’ lead, but he first shot high and wide before being denied by Eric Bailly’s stunning block.

Raphael Varane, who had been taken off midway through the first half with what appeared to be a recurrence of a groin injury, dealt United another blow.

Individual quality in the United squad, on the other hand, was on display for a spectacular equalizer in first-half stoppage time.

Mason Greenwood fed Bruno Fernandes, who found Ronaldo with a backheel, allowing the Portuguese to score his eighth goal in as many appearances since his return to Old Trafford in August.

However, United has only won five of those games, as Solskjaer continues to search for the proper formula. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.