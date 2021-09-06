After the latest Liverpool comments, Gary Neville and other analysts haven’t learnt their lesson.

When the clock struck 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp knew exactly what to expect from a portion of Liverpool fans.

Consider these remarks from the Reds’ general manager from more than five years ago.

When addressing the media, Klopp remarked, “I genuinely look forward to the day when the transfer window is finally closed, because I can’t believe how fascinated you guys are with this.” “You don’t believe for a second that you can improve on the practice field.”

When questioned about it again in January of the following year, he had not changed his mind.

“Transfers are an obsession in England,” the Liverpool manager stated. “Why not, if we have the proper player who is already world class?” People believe this, yet it is not so straightforward.

“Sure, a lot of things will happen in the summer to strengthen the squad, but for now, if the proper guy is available, we’ll do it, but if not, it’s pointless.”

As a result, when Liverpool failed to add to the £36 million signing of Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer, a number of Reds fans were disappointed.

Given the lingering concerns about Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino’s continuous influence, Klopp would have wanted to bring in an extra forward option.

However, as the Reds’ manager has long stated, only the right player – at the right price – will do.

And it’s not like Liverpool has been left with a bare team, considering that the summer was spent securing the long-term commitment of the majority of the squad that had previously been named champions of England, Europe, and the world.

When former Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor was recently discussing the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea on talkSPORT, no one had told him that.

“Liverpool are still a good side, but any injuries and they’re in big difficulty since their bench is like that of a 10th-place team,” said Agbonlahor, who won the Premier League player of the month award in November 2007.

“When Jurgen Klopp looked at his substitutes against Chelsea, he saw Naby Keita, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino.”

“The summary comes to an end.”