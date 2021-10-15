After the international break, the truth about Liverpool’s fixture situation reveals for Jurgen Klopp.

Is there anything more likely to slow down the passage of time than a trip abroad?

Seeing your country compete isn’t always the chore that it’s made out to be, especially when a World Cup is on the horizon.

However, it can be aggravating when international football assures a stop-start start to the season, as has been the case since the adoption of FIFA’s calendar.

Not least for Liverpool fans, who have witnessed their team extend their unbeaten record to 19 games across all competitions.

Momentum, which has always been crucial under Jurgen Klopp, is in jeopardy.

The Reds leader had already thought that his club had been treated unfairly in terms of how the fixtures were planned following the international vacations.

He may have a point, according to the evidence.

Klopp has supervised 23 prior international breaks while at Anfield, beginning with his debut game in charge of Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur four years ago.

During that time, the Reds have faced top-six opponents ten times, with two Merseyside derbies thrown in for good measure.

Liverpool’s trip to Watford on Saturday will be the club’s eighth early kick-off in the last 16 games following an international break, adding to the intricacy of Klopp’s selection options due to the influence of late South American qualifiers.

Despite concerns that the international break will disrupt preparations and jeopardize players’ conditioning, Liverpool has only lost one of their 23 post-break games under Klopp.

The Reds have met Tottenham four times – drawing 0-0 at White Hart Lane in Klopp’s first match in 2015, been held 1-1 in the rematch in 2016, and winning 2-1 both at Wembley and at home last season – and Manchester United three times, all of which finished in draws.

Manchester City lost 4-1 at the Etihad in 2015, while Liverpool’s sole loss in this span was a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side in early 2017/18. Even back then, Sadio Mane’s dismissal in the first half was a major factor in the defeat.

Arsenal was beaten at the Emirates earlier this year, while Everton was thrashed at Goodison Park last season, resulting in a 2-2 tie.

Leicester is the best of the rest. “The summary has come to an end.”