After the international break, Rafa Benitez’s strongest Everton XI returns with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton’s current international break has perhaps arrived at the perfect time.

Over the previous several weeks, Rafa Benitez has dealt with a number of injuries in his squad, with key players missing crucial matches in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

However, those who have taken on the field during that time have mostly performed brilliantly, not least in securing a hard-fought point at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Everton, on the other hand, may be able to rest some of their injured stars over the current international break, as well as reward those who have put their heart and soul into their performances in recent weeks.

The Blues will play West Ham United at Goodison Park later this month, and they may be able to welcome back several crucial players.

After the international break, Benitez’s strongest line-up may look like this.

This is without a doubt the most important role in the team.

In the summer, Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan were both brought in to give experienced back-up in goal, with the former having already played in the League Cup and the Premier League.

Jordan Pickford, on the other hand, has reclaimed his place in the starting lineup now that he is fit again.

Since the turn of the year, the England No. 1 has been outstanding for both club and country, and his confidence has been boosted by his great showing with Gareth Southgate’s team at the Euros this summer.

And the Everton defender has carried that form back to Goodison Park this season, making some outstanding saves and establishing himself as a true leader from the back.

His organization has improved, his confidence has grown, and his ability to remain calm during games is a sight to behold for Blues fans.

Everton’s future success may hinge on his comeback from injury.

Despite Ben Godfrey’s best efforts to fill in for the Blues captain on that side of the back line, Seamus Coleman’s absence at right-back has been felt.

However, the former Norwich City man is undoubtedly adaptable and capable of filling that job on a temporary basis. “The summary has come to an end.”