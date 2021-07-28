After the Ibrahima Konate deal, Glen Johnson delivers a message to Liverpool from Manchester United.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has outlined why he believes Raphael Varane would have been a better fit for his old club than Ibrahima Konate.

On Tuesday evening, Manchester United announced that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign the defender.

According to reports, the two clubs have agreed on an initial cost of £34 million, which may grow to £42 million in the future.

The 28-year-old is also said to have agreed to a four-year contract with a 12-month extension option.

After securing the services of Jadon Sancho last week, the signing is expected to be United’s second big signing of the summer.

Liverpool activated Konate’s £36 million release clause earlier this month, making him the club’s second most expensive defender after Virgil van Dijk.

When pressed to compare the two, Johnson lauded Varane and admitted that he would be shocked if Konate outperformed the World Cup winner.

When asked about the transfer, he told bettingodds.com: “If you ranked Varane in the Premier League, he would definitely be one of the top centre-halves.”

“He’s been at the top for a long time and is still relatively young. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a fantastic defensive player. He’s not terrific on the ball or in the air, but he’s a fantastic defender.

“If Luke Shaw stays fit, he’ll be a wonderful player again, though I’m not sure he’ll be able to do it for the entire season.

“Obviously, he had an incredible season, and he was fantastic in the Euros, but I’m not sure he could sustain that level of performance throughout the season.

“Maguire has his good days and bad days. Varane, on the other hand, is a solid player. He doesn’t want to play football; instead, he defends and passes the ball to the closest player, which is exactly what I want to see.”

Johnson went on to remark, when asked if Varane was the superior signing, “Yes.” To be honest, I haven’t watched Konate play very much and don’t know very much about him.

“However, I’d be astonished if Konate is as good as or better than Varane.”