After the humiliation at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United are considering dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United is considering dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United were beaten 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, and manager Jose Mourinho is under increasing pressure.

According to the report, the club’s administration is considering dismissing Solskjaer of his duties ahead of their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

The report goes on to suggest that the club has yet to comment on the manager’s position.

Liverpool embarrassed United by scoring a hat-trick at Old Trafford, becoming Mohamed Salah the first player in league history to do it.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored, although Keita was pulled off in the second half after a red card challenge from United’s Paul Pogba.

United had also lost to Leicester City last weekend and Aston Villa a few weeks ago, making this their third league defeat of the season.

Manchester United are weighing their options after falling six points short of the top three.

Antonio Conte is said to be ‘open’ to returning to the Premier League, according to the MEN, but has misgivings about United’s structure.