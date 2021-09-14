After the Harvey Elliott incident against Liverpool, Leeds United confirmed Pascal Struijk’s red card appeal judgment.

Leeds United have confirmed that Pascal Struijk’s red card from Liverpool’s 3-0 win on Sunday has been appealed.

Harvey Elliott was stretchered off with a dislocated ankle as a result of Struijk’s challenge, which came from behind to attempt the tackle.

After consulting with his fellow officials, referee Craig Pawson issued a straight red card to the Leeds defender, despite not originally awarding a foul.

The Yorkshire side has now filed an appeal against Struijk’s three-match suspension, according to reports.

Harvey Elliott’s injury has been updated, and the Liverpool youngster’s surgery date has been set.

Elliott was brought to the hospital after the incident and has since been released, though Liverpool has confirmed that he will have surgery on Tuesday.

Despite the controversy surrounding the incident, the 18-year-old took to social media on Monday to express his support for the Dutch defender.

“Wasn’t his fault at all!” he wrote in response to Struijk’s own Instagram post.

“It wasn’t a red card; it was just a random accident, but it happens in football.”

After the game, Struijk, who had gone on as a substitute for the injured Diego Llorente, sent his own statement on social media.

“Something happened in today’s game that I would never want on anyone,” the 22-year-old wrote.

“My thoughts are with you, Harvey Elliott. I’m devastated; this was not supposed to happen. I wish you a swift recovery and look forward to seeing you back on the field soon.”