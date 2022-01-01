After the game was canceled, Everton gave a special Goodison day to a US fan who “proved I support the correct club.”

After being granted a VIP tour of Goodison Park, an Everton fan who traveled all the way from the United States to watch his beloved Blues only to have the game postponed has pledged to return on a matchday.

Strohmann Breeding, of Lexington, Kentucky, took a football pilgrimage to Merseyside as part of his parents’ European vacation.

Despite the fact that his high school teacher mother had to return home before the start of the new school year, Strohmann, 24, and his college professor father travelled up from London to Liverpool when he awoke at 5 a.m. two months earlier to acquire tickets for Everton’s home match versus Arsenal.