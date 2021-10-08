After the first seven games, rank the Liverpool players.

After seven games, Liverpool is still the only Premier League team without a loss.

Liverpool’s success this season can be attributed in part to the return of fans to the stands, which has aided the team’s play following their championship defense last season.

Several players have exceeded expectations in terms of standout performances.

With six goals, Mohammed Salah leads the way ahead of Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, while Harvey Elliott had been a standout player for the Reds previous to his ankle dislocation.

Since his return from injury, Virgil van Dijk has been in excellent form, Alisson has continued to prove why he is the finest goalkeeper in the world, and others like Fabinho have impressed.

