After the Field Of Dreams Game, the Chicago White Sox are a certain to make the playoffs in 2021.

In MLB’s highly anticipated Field of Dreams Game, the Chicago White Sox seized center stage with a walkoff win over the New York Yankees on Thursday night. The Windy City’s second club hasn’t been a championship contender in a long time, but they could be playing well into October this year.

The White Sox have the best chance of making the playoffs in all of baseball. With 46 games remaining in the regular season, the Cubs have an 11.5-game lead atop the AL Central, making them a near lock to win the division.

In the division, no other team has a lead of more than eight games. In the overall standings, the Chicago Cubs are 2.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in the American League.

The White Sox have a 100 percent probability of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. Tampa Bay leads the AL East by five games and has an 87.3 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Rays are presently the AL’s top seed. The Houston Astros are the favored team to win the World Series. Chicago, on the other hand, may be the most complete club in the AL.

IT WAS A FIELD OF DREAMS!

The White Sox have the second-best ERA in the American League. Before giving up eight runs to the Yankees in Iowa, the pitching staff was ranked top. With a lineup that is only getting better, Chicago is fourth in runs scored.

Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, both outfielders, have recently returned after injuries that kept them out for the majority of the season. They’re both hitting.300 or higher. Tim Anderson, the hero of Thursday night, is a previous batting champion who is hitting.300 for the third year in a row. Jose Abreu, the reigning AL MVP, leads the majors with 85 RBI.

In October, Chicago’s pitching staff could be even more deadly. The AL Cy Young Award is expected to go to Lance Lynn, but Carlos Rodon has pitched nearly as brilliant this season. Craig Kimbrel’s trade deadline acquisition provides the White Sox a formidable bullpen backend.

The White Sox were eliminated from the 2020 playoffs in the wild-card round. It was the team’s first trip in the playoffs in 12 years. Since the 2005 World Series, they haven’t won a postseason series.

The Chicago Cubs have the greatest home record in the American League. They might become the favorites to win the pennant if they can secure the No. 1 seed.