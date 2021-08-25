After the fallout over Maria Taylor’s NBA coverage, Rachel Nichols’ ESPN show was canceled.

According to reports, ESPN is removing Rachel Nichols from all NBA coverage and terminating her popular show, The Jump. An ESPN executive verified the revelation to Sports Business Journal on Wednesday.

Despite having a year left on her contract, Nichols is unlikely to return to the network, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

In a statement to Ourand, ESPN Senior Vice President of Production David Roberts said, “We mutually decided that this strategy to our NBA coverage was best for all concerned.” “Rachel is a fantastic reporter, host, and journalist, and we appreciate all of her contributions to our NBA coverage.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Nichols tweeted about the conclusion of The Jump.

I had the opportunity to construct an entire program and spend five years chatting with some of my favorite people about one of my favorite topics. Thank you so much to our incredible producers and crew – The Jump was never meant to run forever, but it sure was entertaining.

There will be more… pic.twitter.com/FPMFRlfJin

August 25, 2021 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel Nichols)

The move with Nichols, who is white, comes after a report in The New York Times on July 4th. According to the post, Nichols said on leaked audio that her Black colleague Maria Taylor obtained a coveted slot handling ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 NBA season in part because of her color.

The tape is said to be from a conversation Nichols had in July 2020 with media and athlete adviser Adam Mendelsohn. Taylor’s growing visibility in the network’s NBA coverage was allegedly a source of irritation for Nichols, who linked Taylor’s elevated profile to ESPN’s “crappy historical record on diversity.”

According to The New York Times, Nichols added on the leaked footage, “I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world—she covers football, she covers basketball.” “If you need to give her additional things to do because you’re worried about your dreadful long-term record on diversity—which, by the way, I know firsthand from the female perspective—do it. Simply look for it elsewhere.”

