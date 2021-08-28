After the Everton transfer struggle, Roy Keane reveals an x-rated phone conversation.

Roy Keane has spoken up about a humorous chat he had with Tom Cleverley while the midfielder was considering a move to Everton.

In 2015, the Blues signed the midfielder on a permanent basis from Manchester United, and during his two seasons at Goodison Park, he made 42 appearances in all competitions.

The switch may, however, have occurred a year earlier.

In the summer of 2014, Cleverley was linked with moves to both Aston Villa and Everton before committing to a loan transfer to the Midlands club.

And it’s possible that Keane’s vehement phone call had something to do with it.

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the Sky Sports commentator, who was formerly an assistant manager at Villa Park, said that it appeared Cleverley might turn down a move to his club in preference of Everton at first.

And the former Manchester United captain explained how he felt when he first heard the news, as well as how he felt when he later saw the midfielder sign for Villa.

“Poor Tom, I feel horrible for that!” Keane exclaimed.

“Tom was coming to Villa on loan, but I knew he favoured Everton, so it’s a lengthy story. Martinez was a friend of his, and I’d visited Villa.

“I was in Ireland, but I called Paul Lambert and he said, ‘Tom is no longer coming.’ We’ve pulled the plug on him and he’ll be joining Everton.’

“I f****** knew it Paul, I knew he was walking us up the garden path,” I exclaimed. We’d talked to him for a few weeks, and I’d talked to him as well.

“I asked Paul if he was sure, and he said we were leaving it; I was in Ireland at the time, and it was deadline day. So I get Tom’s phone number, and I obviously recognized him from United.

“I hand it over to Tom and say, ‘You’re a disgrace, blah blah blah, you said you’d come.’ I continued on for perhaps a half-hour, thinking to myself that he should just hang up on me! He didn’t even say goodbye! Please hang up so I can get off the phone!

“So we’re training with Ireland the next morning and.”

