After the drama at Wembley, Gareth Southgate believes that a trip to Rome could benefit England.

Gareth Southgate feels England’s first Euro 2020 road trip will be a benefit rather than a hindrance as they prepare to face Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome following Germany’s emotional victory.

After going undefeated in Group D, the Three Lions snatched a 2-0 win over Die Mannschaft in the last-16 at Wembley Stadium, with to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Following Tuesday’s victory, hopes and expectations have grown that England would finally add to their 1966 World Cup title, when Sir Alf Ramsey’s side played all six of their games at Wembley.

If Southgate’s side reach the Euro 2020 final, they will play all but one of their matches at Wembley, with Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico being the only game they will play away from home.

Home comforts and a partisan audience will be replaced by logistical hassles and scorching weather, but England’s manager believes that will create the kind of shock they require following Germany’s victory.

“I think there was clearly a great emotional toll from the game, and everyone enjoyed the day, but the players were already talking about the next game and the need to prepare well in the dressing room afterwards,” Southgate said.

“As a result, we’ve immediately moved our focus to the next task.

For us, it’s probably a good thing that we’re leaving now. It would have been difficult to repeat that sensation three days later at Wembley.

“We’ve accomplished one goal, but it’s not the Everest we set for ourselves. We want to keep moving forward from where we are currently.

“I believe that psychological freshness is critical. Obviously, we have a solid team as well.

“Now we’re dealing with a different type of test.

"We have to go away from home and play a good team in front of a large number of English fans.