After the detention of journalists in Doha, Norway summons Qatar’s ambassador.

On Wednesday, Norway summoned Qatar’s ambassador to address the arrests of two Norwegian TV reporters in Doha, where they were covering the 2022 World Cup preparations and controversies.

Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani were arrested without cause on Sunday night, right before their trip home, according to their employer, public broadcaster NRK.

The arrest occurred exactly a year before the tournament’s start date, which is set for November 21, 2022 in the rich Gulf emirate.

After almost 30 hours, they were released without charge and arrived in Oslo on Wednesday morning.

Qatar’s envoy to Oslo has been summoned, according to Norway’s foreign ministry, to examine the matter of the reporters.

“The detention of NRK journalists in Qatar is intolerable,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store remarked.

He stated on Twitter, “A free press is important for a functional democracy.”

“I am relieved that Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani have been freed.”

Store went on to say that the incident underscored the significance of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize recipients, campaigning journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines.

Two journalists were arrested for trespassing on private property, according to Qatari officials.

In a statement, the Government Communications Office stated, “The crew was allowed permission to film everywhere they wished in Qatar.”

“Prior to their arrival, they were given all of the filming licenses they had asked, as well as meetings with senior government and third-party officials.”

“However, these liberties do not trump the application of common law, which the crew consciously and willfully disobeyed.”

The Nordic countries, especially Norway, have been at the forefront of international criticism of Qatar’s plan to host the 2022 World Cup and have pressed the government to improve worker welfare.

Rights groups accuse Qatar of building its World Cup mega-projects with cheap migrant labor who are subjected to punishing, often deadly working conditions and have limited freedoms.

The country vehemently denies such accusations, claiming to have overhauled its labor regulations and implemented a nondiscriminatory hourly minimum wage of roughly $1.30. (1.16 euros).

Berit Kjoll, the head of Norway’s Olympic committee, described the arrests as “shocking and completely unacceptable.”

“We must cease awarding big sporting contests to countries that do not respect press and expression freedom,” she stated.

Norway’s boycott of the World Cup had been gaining traction, but it was finally ruled out after a vote in June.

Norway finished third in Group G, behind the Netherlands and Turkey, and failed to qualify for the next round. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.