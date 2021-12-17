After the COVID outbreaks, the Washington Football Team and the Chicago Bears are big underdogs in the NFL Week 15 odds.

COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on the NFL Week 15 schedule. With scores of players expected to be absent from Sunday’s games, a few clubs will face an uphill battle to win.

At the outset of the week, the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams were obliged to place a number of crucial players on the COVID-19/reserve list. The Washington Football Team and the Chicago Bears are losing more and more players for their forthcoming clashes as the games approach closer.

Before a crucial road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington has more than 20 players on the COVID-19/reserve list. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are on that list, leaving the team without its top two quarterbacks.

The only quarterbacks on Washington’s roster who are eligible to play in Week 15 are Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu, neither of whom has attempted a pass in an NFL regular-season game.

Here are the WFT quarterbacks now that Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen have been placed on the Reserve/COVID list:

_Garrett Gilbert Kyle Shurmur Jordan Ta’a Garrett Gilbert Kyle Shurmur Jordan Ta’a Garrett Gilbert K

mu

According to a source, the WFT is unlikely to select a starting until Sunday’s pregame. https://t.co/L6QS1VMfg KWith less than 48 hours until kickoff, Philadelphia is a big 12-point favorite over Washington, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. From the starting betting line, that’s an almost 10-point swing. The Eagles were 2.5-point favorites when the game began, and the line was only 4.5 points after Washington began to add additional players to the COVID list on Tuesday.

For the playoff picture, the NFC East matchup is crucial. Washington is the final wild-card team in the conference, however they are tied with four other teams, including Philadelphia, for a 6-7 record.

The Minnesota Vikings are another team that sits at 6-7 and just outside the Week 15 playoff bracket. On “Monday Night Football,” Minnesota is suddenly a six-point favorite over the Chicago Bears. A few days ago, the betting line was four points.

Today, the following Bears were placed on the Reserve/COVID list:

WR Allen Robinson is a well-known author. Jesse James, TE LB Eddie Jackson IyiegbuniweRB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Ryan Nall (Ryan Nall) is a Isaiah Coulter (WR) Six Bears were added to the COVID list on Thursday, prompting the change. That group included wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson.

COVID-19 may also keep Chicago offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and special teams coach Chris Tabor out of Monday’s game.