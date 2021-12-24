After the Covid Outbreak, Rangnick claims Man Utd is nearly back to full strength.

After their last two matches were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick had practically a complete team to select from for Monday’s Premier League encounter at Newcastle.

Only the injured Paul Pogba is out for the Red Devils’ first game in 16 days, according to the interim boss.

United’s fixtures against Brentford and Brighton were among the 12 Premier League games canceled in the last two weeks owing to a coronavirus outbreak in Britain, which has seen a record number of cases.

“We had eight outfield players and three goalkeepers in our last training session, and then we shut down the training ground to break the chain,” Rangnick stated on Thursday.

“We had 25 outfield guys for the third day of training this week. Paul Pogba remains the lone holdout; everyone else (was) on board.” Rangnick went on to say that the vast majority of people who used Covid had few or no symptoms, allowing them to stay in shape while training at home.

“The last week’s progress was quite encouraging. They’re all in good shape in training, as far as I can tell “Added he.

“They had completed their assignment. They all have their own training schedules at home.

“They stick to the timetable and program, and based on what I saw in training, the most – if not all – of them should be available.”

The player welfare has once again been raised as a result of the fixture congestion created by a succession of postponements.

Rangnick agreed with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that five replacements should be reinstated to relieve the pressure.

After a three-month hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Premier League was one of the few top European leagues to revert to three substitutions for the finish of the 2019/20 season, when play resumed after a three-month hiatus caused by the epidemic.

“I believe it was the proper idea to have more possibilities for changing players in order to save energy for players, especially if they had just recovered from Covid,” Rangnick added.

“Right now, the same is true. We’re in a situation that’s comparable to one and a half years ago, and I don’t see why it shouldn’t be the same now.

"To my knowledge, England is the only country in Europe that only allows three subs. Five players can be substituted in the other four major European leagues." He also urged that the League Cup be abandoned to free up funds.