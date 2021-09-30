After the Covid Breach, six Argentine players have been barred from the Wallabies clash.

Argentina’s Rugby Championship match against Australia was thrown into disarray on Thursday after six players were ruled out for violating coronavirus restrictions by going to a health retreat without permission.

The group, which included two staff members, traveled to Byron Bay from their Gold Coast base on Wednesday and were halted as they attempted to cross the state boundary into Queensland.

Anyone entering Queensland from a designated Covid hotspot area, such as neighboring New South Wales, must obtain authorization or risk mandatory quarantine, according to Covid-19 laws.

“This journey across the state boundary is a direct infringement of current Queensland government health regulations and Sanzaar’s Rugby Championship event biosecurity plan,” Sanzaar said in a statement, adding that it was “extremely disappointed.”

“As a result of their violation of tournament rules, all members of this group are now unable to play in the Rugby Championship.”

Argentina has a 44-man team, and the match will take place on the Gold Coast on Saturday, but with the capacity of Cbus Super Stadium capped at 75 percent after the state imposed fresh limitations on Thursday in the wake of six new community instances of Covid-19.

Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, and Santiago Socino were among the players involved, along with manager Lucas Chioccarelli and video analyst Rodrigo Martinez.

Tighthead prop Medrano and No.8 Matera are first-team regulars who started last weekend’s 27-8 loss to Australia, while hooker Socino is a regular bench player.

It’s just another issue for coach Mario Ledesma, whose club has lost all five games in the competition thus far. He’ll announce his team later on Thursday.

Argentina’s difficulties aren’t a concern for Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who is chasing four wins in a row for the first time in the Rugby Championship.

“The focus is on us,” he said after naming prop Greg Holmes, 38, to the bench for the first time since 2016 and back-rower Sean McMahon to the bench for the first time since 2017.

“Of course, I’ve talked about it (Argentina players), but I believe there are plenty of motivating things for them. We’ll deal with whoever comes up in front of us on the day.”

After being invited into camp to assist younger players last month, Holmes will become the oldest Wallaby since World War II.

Rennie made three changes to his run-on side, starting Pete Samu at blindside flanker for the first time this season and giving Jordan Petaia a shot on the wing alongside Marika Koroibete. Brief News from Washington Newsday.