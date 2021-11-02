After the collapse of a Lagos building, relatives are desperate for information.

On Tuesday, desperate family awaited word of missing relatives, a day after a Lagos high-rise building fell unexpectedly, killing at least six people and trapping others within.

The 21-story building was still under construction when it collapsed into a pile of concrete slabs in Nigeria’s commercial capital’s opulent Ikoyi area on Monday.

Rescuers claim to have rescued four individuals from the rubble, but construction workers worry that dozens more are still trapped inside.

Fawas Sanni, 21, and Afolabi Sanni, 17, were shellshocked as they sat on the pavement beside the crushed remnants of the structure, waiting for news of their sister.

Fawas wiped a tear from his cheek as he continued, “Our sister is inside.”

Zainab, their 25-year-old sister, was assigned to the building site by the National Youth Service Corps on September 6.

“I was the last one to speak to her before she left for work yesterday morning,” the older brother added, his hands covering his face.

Substandard materials, negligence, and a lack of enforcement of construction regulations are serious issues in Lagos and across Africa’s most populous nation.

Although it is too early to establish why the Ikoyi building collapsed, Lagos emergency management agency manager Femi Oke-Osanyintolu stated construction breaches had occurred.

“To avoid a repeat, we’ll get to the bottom of the problem. Six dead have been recovered so far, four of which were rescued alive, while three others were treated for minor injuries “According to AFP, he said.

On Tuesday morning, two excavators were digging in the concrete pile.

Moses Oladipo, 65, was waiting for word from his 50-year-old son, who has three children, across the street.

“He only came here to see his friend before his flight back to the United States,” the father explained, cowering near the entrance.

“Last night, they rescued a man… I assumed it was him, but it wasn’t… I’m still hopeful.” The governor of Lagos State has ordered a probe into the event.

In one of Nigeria’s biggest building disasters, a church guesthouse in Lagos collapsed in 2014, killing over 100 people, the majority of them were South Africans.

The structure had been constructed illegally and had structural issues, according to an investigation.

The structure had been constructed illegally and had structural issues, according to an investigation.

A roof collapsed on a church in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, killing at least 60 people two years later.