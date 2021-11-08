After the Chelsea switch was known, Liverpool fans were among the first to test safe standing.

After the experiment of safe standing was announced, Liverpool fans will be among the first to be allowed to stand while watching a Premier League match.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Cardiff City have been accepted as the first clubs in England’s top two tiers to allow standing in over 30 years.

The pilot will run until the end of the campaign, during which time the government will conduct research to assess the implementation of licensed standing spaces before deciding whether to increase the number of licenses available next season.

The first game in which standing in safe standing areas will be permitted is Liverpool’s Premier League match against Chelsea on January 2.

Traveling Reds fans will be able to stand for the duration of a Premier League match for the first time ever, as the away end at Stamford Bridge is one of two places in the stadium to receive rail seats this summer.

Minister for Sport Nigel Huddleston said: “For the second part of the season, I’m glad to accept these five clubs as early adopters of approved safe standing spaces.

“The moment has come to thoroughly test safe standing in the Premier League and EFL Championship before making a decision on a wider implementation. The SGSA (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) is working hand-in-hand with the clubs to ensure that everyone is safe.

“Fans deserve a variety of ways to enjoy a live match, and I’ll be keeping an eye on the progress of these trials.”

During the summer, Liverpool erected 7,800 rail seats, but fans should remember that Anfield is still an all-seater stadium.

“The concept is to allow spectators to stand securely during critical moments in the game, such as goal celebrations, but they must revert to a seat at other times,” the club explained in August.