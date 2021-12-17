After the Chelsea draw, Jarrad Branthwaite admits to Everton and makes a’mentality’ accusation.

Jarrad Branthwaite says Everton exhibited the ‘grit and a strong mindset’ that their fans adore in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and spoke about the incredible feeling he had scoring his first senior goal for the club.

Branthwaite was an outstanding player for the Blues as they battled to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez was forced to pitch a youthful-looking starting line-up without a number of first-team stars, as injuries and illness continue to wreak havoc on the club.

Benitez’s men, on the other hand, were outstanding against the current Champions League holders, despite falling behind with 20 minutes remaining when Mason Mount scored.

Against Chelsea, Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite, and two others were outstanding.

Everton have placed their sights on a £20 million move to sign Dynamo Kiev defender.

Branthwaite scored for the Blues just four minutes after falling down, sending the travelling Evertonians at the Bridge berserk and securing a well-deserved point.

After the game, Branthwaite stated, “I’m buzzing.” “It means the world to me to play for this club, as I stated when I signed my contract recently.

“And we put on a show for those fans that traveled that far on a Thursday night to see us, so I’m ecstatic.”

“I truly can’t put it into words.” I really wanted to enjoy my first Premier League start in a long time.

“I’m overjoyed, and glad for the fans, that we got the result we did, coming away from a quality team like Chelsea.” You can see how much that result means to our fans, and how much it means to us as well. It’s fantastic.

“It’s huge because we shown tenacity and a strong mentality.” Every player on the field gave everything they had, and it is what we need to do every game to get to where we want to be.” Anthony Gordon whipped in a wonderful free kick from the left, which Branthwaite managed to get a toe on and redirect past Edouard Mendy.

And when thinking about it. “The summary has come to an end.”