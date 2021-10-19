After the chaos of the Euro 2020 final, England has been ordered to play the game behind closed doors.

Following the violence during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, European football’s governing body determined on Monday that England must play their next home fixture in a UEFA competition behind closed doors.

On July 11, tumultuous scenes disrupted the showpiece match between England and Italy, as ticketless fans fought their way through security cordons to gain admission to the stadium.

In addition to the one-match suspension, UEFA has enforced a two-year suspension for a second game.

The English Football Association (FA) was also fined 100,000 euros ($116,000) for “lack of order and discipline inside and outside the stadium” and “throwing of objects,” among other things.

“Although we are dissatisfied with the judgement, we recognize the outcome of this UEFA decision,” the FA said in a statement.

“We condemn the heinous behavior of those responsible for the dreadful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final, and we regret that some of them were able to get access to the venue.”

Because the World Cup qualifier against Albania next month is overseen by FIFA, the ban will apply to England’s first home game of the 2022/23 Nations League rather than the World Cup qualifier against Albania next month.

The Football Association commissioned an independent inquiry into the security flaws that allowed ticketless fans to gain access to the stadium in July.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the final’s capacity was limited to 67,500 spectators, yet an estimated 200,000 people congregated near the stadium in the hours leading up to England’s first major event final in 55 years.

“We are adamant that this will never happen again,” the FA statement continued, “therefore we have commissioned an independent assessment, chaired by Baroness Casey, to report on the circumstances involved.”

“We will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities to support their efforts to prosecute and hold accountable those who are culpable.”

In an interview with The Times last month, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin batted down fears that the unrest would hinder the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup, and said he saw Wembley as an important location for UEFA in holding club tournament finals in the future.

A throng of 1,000 Hungarian fans battled with police during a World Cup qualifier at Wembley last week, causing more disruptions.