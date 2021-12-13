After the Champions League draw, Liverpool fans see a transfer chance.

In the last 16, Liverpool will face RB Salzburg, with Jurgen Klopp’s side traveling to Austria for the first leg before returning to Anfield for the second.

After defeating them twice in the group stages in 2019, this will be Liverpool’s second meeting with RB Salzburg in the last three years.

Liverpool would face Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino in both games, the latter of whom would join Liverpool just over a month later.

And now, some Liverpool supporters are hoping for a new signing from the Austrian side after they face them in 2022.

Karim Adeyemi is the latest player to be linked with a move to Liverpool, with the youthful striker regarded as one of the most sought-after players in the world.

His asking price continues to grow, although German daily Bild reported earlier this season that Adeyemi “is now worth at least £17 million, though the competition might possibly drive up Salzburg’s asking price.”

And Liverpool supporters are hopeful that their obviously good relationship with the club would allow them to sign the young striker following their game, with a possible summer transfer.

So far this season, Adeyemi has scored 10 goals in 11 games in the Austrian league, as well as three goals in the Champions League.