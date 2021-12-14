After the Champions League draw, Claudio Ranieri addressed Inter Milan about Liverpool.

After a shambolic Champions League draw on Monday, Liverpool learned they’d be facing Inter Milan in the round of 16 at the San Siro.

The Reds were originally drawn against RB Salzburg, but after a redraw due to a UEFA error, Inter will now stand between the Reds and a quarter-final berth.

This season, Liverpool established Champions League history by becoming the first English team to win all six of their group games, and they are considered one of the favorites to win the competition.

And Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has spoken on the match against Inter, warning his countrymen that they cannot afford any mistakes against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Rainieri, who led Inter earlier in his career, told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, “Inter need to travel to Anfield with no fear.”

“They are a custom-built team, so nothing can be taken for granted.”

“Because Liverpool is the best club in the Premier League, Inter will need to be smart and make no mistakes.”

Inter are the current Italian champions and are currently dominating Serie A, but the Reds will fancy their chances after easily defeating AC Milan in the group stage.

In his debut game as Watford manager, Ranieri faced the wrath of Liverpool, who left Vicarage Road with all three points after a 5-0 victory.