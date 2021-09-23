After the Carabao Cup match, West Ham captain responds to Jesse Lingard’s penalty claims.

Mark Noble, the captain of West Ham United, believes Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard did not deserve a penalty in their Carabao Cup match, which Noble’s team won.

“That’s football; he (Lingard) dove and I yelled at him for yelling; oddly enough, he didn’t do it at our place, but he does it here,” Noble explained.

Noble was referring to the incident in which he tugged on Lingard’s jersey, causing him to crash and fall into the box.

Carlton Cole and Casey Stoney of Sky Sports believe Manchester United should have been awarded a penalty right then and then.

Cole added, “On a normal day, anyplace else on the pitch, it’s a free-kick, and it’s swung in (Mark) Noble’s favor.”

Stoney concurred with Cole’s conclusion.

“I think that’s a penalty, anyplace else on the pitch and it’s a free-kick, he’s got a grasp of shirt and shorts, it’s a penalty,” Stoney explained.

When Lingard joined West Ham United on a season loan last year, Noble expressed his admiration for his former teammate.

“We had a good laugh on the pitch today; I adore Jesse; he’s a wonderful character, and I’m delighted he’s come here and gotten his chance. He’s scored some beautiful goals, certainly, and the one against us was particularly painful, but he’s a fantastic young man who deserves everything he gets.”

Manchester United’s hopes of winning the Carabao Cup were dashed after losing a goal to Manuel Lanzini in the ninth minute.

Manchester United opened the game at Old Trafford with most of their reserves, including Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, and Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils had a match-high 27 shots but were unable to convert any of them as the West Ham United defense was simply too strong for them.

Manchester United is under pressure to show that its stacked roster has a lot more to show in the coming games after a poor conclusion in what appeared to be a winnable encounter.

The next team to visit Old Trafford is Aston Villa, who will play in an English Premier League encounter on Saturday, September 25.

West Ham United is also scheduled to play Leeds United in a Premier League encounter on September 25.