After the captain was ‘brutally exposed’ at a squad meeting, Liverpool fans agreed with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Alex Ferguson seldom squandered an opportunity to smack Liverpool in the face.

When he took over at Old Trafford in November 1986, the Manchester United manager knew exactly what he had to do: knock the Reds “off their f****** perch… and you can print that,” as he famously revealed years later.

Of course, others say that Liverpool had already surpassed themselves by the time United won the Premier League for the first time in 1993.

Ferguson’s 26-year rule ended with the Red Devils having converted an 18-7 league title deficit in Liverpool’s favor into a two-point lead at Old Trafford following thirteen consecutive title victories.

And when it came to European Cups, he was only able to make a dent in Liverpool’s dominance, with his two victories in 1999 and 2008 being leveled by the miracle of Istanbul in 2005, which Liverpool stretched into a 6-3 lead in Madrid in 2019.

Ferguson’s first taste of the European Cup was ended in the second round by a ruthless Liverpool on their way to their third triumph in the competition in five years, Terry McDermott’s sublime chip at Pittodrie being the precursor to a 4-0 hammering in the Anfield second leg, after leading Aberdeen to only their second ever Scottish top flight title in 1980.

Even as his Old Trafford era began to take shape and win trophies, Ferguson understood he had to measure up to Liverpool’s triumphs, which may explain why his career was punctuated with various snipes in the direction of Anfield.

After a tense 3-3 Easter Monday draw at Anfield, he got into a spat with Kenny Dalglish, claiming opposing managers “have to leave here choking on their own vomit, biting their tongue, afraid to tell the truth,” with Dalglish retorting by suggesting reporters would get more sense out of his baby daughter Lauren, whom he was holding in his arms after the match.

The hostility. “The summary has come to an end.”