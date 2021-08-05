After the Bologna friendly, Liverpool fans all say the same thing about Takumi Minamino: “Unpopular opinion.”

On Thursday evening, Takumi Minamino scored Liverpool’s first goal in their second pre-season match against Bologna.

Minamino was part of a widely rotated side that lined out for the second game in Evian, with the lineup resembling what Jurgen Klopp would field against Norwich in nine days.

However, his performance, as well as his goal, piqued the interest of many fans, who feel he will begin to recoup some of Liverpool’s investment in December 2019.

Minamino scored his second goal in as many pre-season appearances for Klopp’s side, connecting cleanly with Xherdan Shaqiri’s wonderful clipped ball over the top of the Bologna defense.

Here’s how Minamino’s newest performance was received on social media.

After lighting up Anfield in October 2019 with a spectacular performance and goal in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-3 defeat, Liverpool fans will be well aware of how excellent the Japanese midfielder can be.

However, things haven’t quite clicked for him in the Premier League, as he’s unable to unseat Klopp’s preferred attacking trio.

A loan stay at Southampton in the second half of last season appeared to offer Minamino the boost he needed in England, but he struggled to get going on the south coast, putting in few standout performances.