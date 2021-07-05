After the Blues’ decision on the Olympic Games, Richarlison could miss Everton matches.

Richarlison could miss a lot of Everton’s first few games under new manager Rafa Benitez.

The Brazilian has been granted permission to compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the tournament’s final not taking place until August 7th. Everton, meanwhile, kicks off their Premier League season on August 14th against Southampton at Goodison Park.

Richarlison will be absent from club duties until at least the end of the month, with no significant rest, as he is now representing his country in the Copa America.

Brazil has been placed in a group with Germany, Ivory Coast, and Saudi Arabia in the hopes of winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games this summer.

The Blues were in a pickle when it came to allowing the 24-year-old clearance to compete in a competition he was ecstatic to be a part of.

Many supporters believe that a successful start to the season is critical for Benitez to win over at least some of the Everton faithful, and he will need his squad to be as strong as possible to deal with that.

But, practically, how many games could Richarlison miss at the start of the season?

Everton have seen players compete in the Olympic Games before, with Tim Cahill missing the first half of the 2004/05 season while representing Australia in Greece.

The Socceroos were eliminated in the quarterfinals of that event by Iraq, with the match taking place in Heraklion on August 21st.

On the same day, the Blues won their second encounter of the 2004/05 season, 3-1 away against Crystal Palace, due to a Thomas Gravesen brace and a Marcus Bent score.

Cahill’s debut appearance in an Everton shirt came on September 11th, when he famously scored and then was sent off in a 1-0 victory away to Manchester City after signing for the club in the summer.

The midfielder missed four Blues matches as a result, though the schedule of the 2004 Olympics was a little more inconvenient than this year’s competition.

Richarlison’s latest possible completion date in Japan is a week before the start of the campaign, indicating that he could. The summary comes to a close.