After the blackface photo, the Australian cricket team stands by Hales.

Despite a photo of Alex Hales with his face painted black and reports that he named his beloved dog Kevin as part of a racially discriminatory joke, Sydney Thunder have decided to continue with him.

The image was released last week in the aftermath of former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq’s allegations about the career-ending bigotry he faced, which shocked English cricket.

Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon, who oversees the Thunder, underlined that racism and bigotry had no place in the sport.

However, he added late Monday in a statement that the Australian Twenty20 team should “accept people who have made mistakes.”

“One of the keys to the Thunder’s success is that the team values diversity and is a club for everyone,” he stated. “We must embrace people who have made mistakes if we truly believe this.

“I’ve spoken with Alex, watched his explanation, and have no doubt he’s sorry for the photograph and other mistakes he did as a young man.”

Hales has stated that the blackface photo, which was taken at a New Year’s Eve party in 2009, was merely a tribute to Tupac Shakur, his favorite rap musician. He did admit, though, that it was “disrespectful” and that racism was something he “deplored.”

It came after Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee that Hales, now 32, called his black dog Kevin after batsman Gary Ballance used the name as a slur. Hales responded with a “categorical” rejection to the accusation.

Before giving the opener the green light to return for the upcoming season, which begins in December, Germon said he sought the advice of Hales’ teammates and Thunder staff.

“From what I’ve heard, he’s been a fantastic teammate and spokesperson for Thunder’s goals and aspirations,” Germon added.

“Thunder, he knows, wants to provide people of all backgrounds, particularly newcomers to Australia, with a sporting team with whom they can identify.

“We want everyone who attends a Sydney Thunder game to know that it is a safe environment where they and their families can feel at ease.”

In the 2020-21 BBL season, Hales was the highest run-scorer.

In the next season, he’ll team up with Trevor Bayliss, the former England coach who has taken over the Sydney Thunder from Shane Bond.