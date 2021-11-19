After the Aston Villa match, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard sends an emotional letter to Gerard Houllier.

Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain, believes his former boss Gerard Houllier would be “extremely happy” of him.

Following the firing of Dean Smith, Gerrard departed Rangers this week to take up the empty role at Aston Villa.

Gerrard returns to the Premier League for the first time since 2015, when he left Liverpool for the Los Angeles Galaxy after a great run at Anfield.

Since hanging up his boots, the Reds legend has built a reputation as an up-and-coming coach, taking command of Rangers last season and ending Celtic’s nine-year reign over Scottish football.

According to the MailOnline, at his unveiling press conference on Thursday, he was asked what Houllier, who died in December 2020 at the age of 73, would think of Gerrard the manager.

“I’m sure he’s gazing down proudly,” the emotional Villa manager remarked. “I’ll be eternally grateful for what he accomplished for me.” He influenced me as a person and greatly aided me as a player. He really increased my game intelligence and understanding of what it takes to stay at the top.

“He went out of his way to speak with my parents, check on how I was doing, and see what I was eating.” I used to go to him for help. And his counsel to me was always, ‘Be the best version of yourself, and you won’t go wrong.’ Between 2009 and 2010, Houllier was the manager of Aston Villa, however he resigned down owing to health concerns.

After arriving in 1998 to hook up with Roy Evans, the Frenchman was adored at Anfield and experienced enormous success during his six years on Merseyside, where he helped foster some promising young talent like Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, and Michael Owen.

Houllier led Liverpool to a treble-winning season in 2000-01, when they won the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup all in the same season. Rafael Benitez eventually took his position in 2004.