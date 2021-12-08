After the Aston Villa FA Cup draw, Liverpool fans send Steven Gerrard a message written in the stars.

Steven Gerrard will be back at Anfield in a matter of days, this time in the opposition dugout.

The former Liverpool legend has maintained his concentration on getting three points for Aston Villa in what promises to be an unusual event for all involved.

Gerrard has had a strong start to his Premier League career at Villa Park, winning two of his first three games to restore the club’s confidence.

After facing his former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and preparing to face Jurgen Klopp, the 41-year-old is set to face another intriguing opponent in the New Year.

Villa were drawn away from Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Monday, a venue where Gerrard had some unforgettable moments during his Liverpool career.

As a player, the legendary midfielder scored five goals at Old Trafford, and now as a manager, he’ll be looking to disappoint the United supporters once again.

In the FA Cup draw, Liverpool were given a home fixture against Shrewsbury Town, despite many Reds fans were more enthused about the idea of Gerrard upsetting United at Old Trafford.

United recently won their first game under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who is trying to get the club back on track following a dreadful few weeks.