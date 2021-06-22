After the anti-Liverpool outcry, Everton’s search for a new manager is repeating history.

Everton’s hunt for a replacement to Carlo Ancelotti is already in its fourth week, with parallels being drawn with the club’s long search for a new manager in 1997.

Cast your mind back to the summer of 1997 if you’re old enough. Tony Blair’s ‘new’ Labour had just stormed to power, replete with its D:Ream Things Can Only Get Better hymn, ending 18 years of Tory dominance, but the nation was unprepared for the shock that would come with Princess Diana’s untimely death on August 31.

Following Joe Royle’s departure from Goodison Park on March 27, the Blues took a quarter of a year to find their man, with Dave Watson acting as caretaker in the interim.

Everton, like Tottenham Hotspur, who fired Jose Mourinho ahead of last season’s Carabao Cup final in April, were linked with a number of different candidates before settling on Howard Kendall, who took over for an unprecedented third time on June 27 – three months after his former team-mate Royle had left.

Kendall, who had previously managed Sheffield United in the second division after being denied promotion to the Premier League by losing the play-off final to Crystal Palace the previous season, told the ECHO: “I’m happy and honoured that Everton want me back as manager.”

“I understand I wasn’t the first choice, but that doesn’t bother me since everyone knows how important Everton is to me.

“I have enough faith in myself to feel I should have been first choice, and Everton supporters can rest confident that I will give this position my all in order to succeed.

“I know what supporters want and have the same expectations as they do, and I want to give it to them.”

In the interim, Evertonians had been on a rocky, rollercoaster ride, with owner Peter Johnson declaring he’d appoint “a world-class manager” only to be snubbed by former Blues striker Andy Gray, who turned down a return to Goodison Park to sign a lucrative new contract to continue as a Sky Sports pundit instead.

