After the £80 million transfer allegation, Liverpool supporters have a hypothesis about Jude Bellingham being the “perfect substitute.”

Liverpool are allegedly planning an £80 million summer transfer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Prior to joining the Bundesliga club in 2020, the 18-year-old was in high demand, and he is now thought to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to have made the England international his top priority, with the Daily Star reporting that Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the battle to recruit him.

Bellingham passed down a transfer to United last summer in favor of joining Dortmund for £25 million from Birmingham City, despite Liverpool’s interest.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the top kids in the world, and his worth has skyrocketed as a result.

If the Reds were to conclude a deal for the former EFL star, who has only grown in stature since appearing in the Champions League and representing England at the international level, it would be a magnificent piece of transfer business.

Liverpool fans appear to be enthusiastic about the prospect of signing the young midfielder, as evidenced by their social media endorsement of the agreement.

“Signing Jude Bellingham would be a wonderful signing for LFC,” says @Courtnobi. To be honest, I don’t see how we don’t get priced out of one of the world’s most promising CMs.”

“Bellingham can transfer to LFC and gradually help replace Hendo,” says @SociallySober. Would be ideal for the squad’s transition.”

“Who says no to Jude Bellingham to Liverpool?” tweeted @bkitush. @LFC.”

“Imagine if we get Jude Bellingham pls FSG,” says @at lfc.

@ChrisMors1: “Bellingham is the ideal long-term Henderson replacement, and that has to be the club’s top priority in the next 12-18 months.”