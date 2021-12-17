After testing positive for Covid, Virgil van Dijk sends a message to Liverpool fans.

Following a positive Covid-19 test, Virgil van Dijk has promised Liverpool fans that he would come back “strong and ready.”

The Dutchman has been an ever-present for the Reds so far this season, but he tested positive for Covid before his side’s win over Newcastle United.

In addition to Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones of the Reds have been placed in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Despite Van Dijk’s and his teammates’ absences, the Reds came back from a goal down to win all three points at Anfield on Thursday night.

Former Liverpool player Jonjo Shelvey put the visitors ahead after only seven minutes, but Diogo Jota equalized 14 minutes later.

Mohamed Salah then continued his fine form by putting his side ahead four minutes after Jota’s equalizer, before Trent Alexander-Arnold sealed the win three minutes from time with a thunderbolt.

After the game, Van Dijk took to social media to say, “Well done boys!” It’s frustrating to have a positive test so close to the game, but I’ll be back strong and ready as soon as possible! “Everyone, stay safe.” “We hope, we hope,” Jurgen Klopp remarked after the game, referring to the positive tests among his team. Yes, the situation is difficult for us, as well as the rest of the globe.

“We had three positive instances when we woke up this morning.” So now at the training round, we execute a lateral flow test before entering the training area, then get back in the car and wait for the results.

“And at this point, we’ve received three positive tests, which is clearly not cool, and we’re waiting for confirmation because there’s still a chance of a false positive.”

“However, we couldn’t wait until tomorrow, so we had to make the decision to send the boys home today.” So there were three players out, two of whom would have started today – but that was no reason to call the game off tonight or even ask.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”